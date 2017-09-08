Dr. Darryl Plecas is now at the front of the BC Legislature caucus.

The MLA for Abbotsford-South has been named to the position of Speaker of the House Friday morning in Victoria.

In a statement, BC Liberals Interim leader Rich Coleman calls the decision disappointing, claiming Plecas showed no interest in running for the position.

The provincial government is set to deliver its throne speech at 2PM.

