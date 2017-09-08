Dr. Darryl Plecas is now at the front of the BC Legislature caucus.

The MLA for Abbotsford-South has been named to the position of Speaker of the House Friday morning in Victoria.

BREAKING: Abbotsford-South MLA @DarrylPlecas named Speaker of the House in the BC Legislature | #bcpoli #BCLeg pic.twitter.com/4dWqaxmSmO — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) September 8, 2017

In a statement, BC Liberals Interim leader Rich Coleman calls the decision disappointing, claiming Plecas showed no interest in running for the position.