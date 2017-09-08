The corner of Ferry Avenue & Ospika Boulevard | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Most of Northern BC has once again been removed from a smoky skies bulletin.

Northern Health has indicated the air quality has been improving in and around the Prince George area over the last two days when the most recent advisory was released.

On Wednesday, the region was placed back on the bulletin due to changing winds and fire behaviour in the south.

Destinations like the Cariboo, North Thompson, and Okanagan regions are still on alert, and the authority is encouraging everyone to avoid outdoor strenuous activity.

