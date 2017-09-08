It was a story book performance for the UNBC Timberwolves women’s soccer team and fifth year player Tianna Rossi.

She sparked her team with a pair of goals in a convincing 3-0 victory over the Thompson Rivers Wolfpack on Friday

from the North Cariboo Senior Soccer League Fields. “We have been working extremely hard this preseason with a lot of talent coming in – we’ve been pushing eachother hard from the end of last season and into this season working long hours, just getting into the gym, getting our sprinting in and we wanted to come out with a win today and we got it.” says Rossi.

2nd goal for Tiana Rossi now pushing the twolves up 3-0 against TRU Wolfpack!! #gotwolves #keepitup🐺⚽️ — UNBC Athletics (@UNBCATHLETICS) September 8, 2017

She was a crossbar away from a hat-trick but unfortunately the soccer gods took it after it looked like the ball hit the inside of the crossbar.

The T-Wolves scored as many goals in their home opener, equalling their total from all of last season combined.

It was also the first time in UNBC history that the women’s soccer program has won their home opener since joining U-Sports.

“It hasn’t happened since I’ve been on the team, the university has only been in the league one more year since I joined the team and of course we were hoping to win out here but we had a hard opponenet and needed to put in the work and just super happy with the result,” says Rossi.

To say the victory came from hardwork would be right on point says head coach Neil Sedgwick. “For the girls, it came out of 120 training sessions last year and a good group of freshmen that came in, they have invested a lot and they got a result and it shows the fruits of their labour.”

Great Win by your UNBC Women’s Soccer Twolves 3-0 over TRU Wolfpack #homeopener #gotwolves🐺⚽️ — UNBC Athletics (@UNBCATHLETICS) September 8, 2017

UNBC got on the board early in the first half courtesy of Rhianne Ferdinandi header following a corner kick beating TRU netminder Dannielle Robertson.

Fourth year forward Sidney Roy returned to the lineup after missing the last couple of seasons.

UNBC outshot TRU 20-2 overall.

The victory celebration will be short-lived as the UBC Okanagan Heat (0-1) roll into Prince George on Sunday at noon.

Sedgwick says the veteran-laden group presents a different set of challenges. “They have a couple of very special players that are in the centre and midifield, they’re well organized and Craig Smith has them playing in a very methodical way and are extremely dangerous. He believes in penetrative play and we’ll have to be on our game at the back to be ready for them.”

On the men’s side, UNBC collected a 2-0 victory on Friday night in Victoria over the Vikes.

Conrad Rowlands and Tofa Fakunle booted home the goals for the (2-0-3) Timberwolves.

Both teams play again tomorrow night.