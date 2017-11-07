Tami Goto and Sydney Edgson of the Prince George Judo Club (PGJC) both captured gold in their age group weight class at the Quebec Open in Montreal.

Goto added a bronze in the senior division.

Results of the PG and Hart Judo Academy athletes, coached by Aline Strasdin and Bruce Kamstra, are as follows:

Tami Goto = GOLD, U18 (-48), BRONZE, Senior (-48)

Sydney Edgson = GOLD, U16 (-57)

Gabe Paterson = U16 (-50) two wins, two losses

Ioan Frizzell = U18 (-50) one win, two losses

Maxwell Young = U18 (-60) one win, two losses

Koen Heitman = U18 (-66) two wins, two losses

Lachlan Young = U18 (-66) two wins, two losses

Brooke Corbett = U18 (-44) one win, two losses

Next judo competition will be the Ontario Open in Toronto on Saturday.

PHOTO:

BACK ROW: Gabe Patterson – Hart, Ioan Frizzell – Hart, Koen Heitman – Hart, Maxwell Young – Hart, Lochlan Young – Hart

FRONT ROW: Sydney Edgson – PGJC, Tami Goto – PGJC, Brooke Corbett – Hart