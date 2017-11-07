Photo Courtesy of the Prince George Judo Club

Tami Goto and Sydney Edgson of the Prince George Judo Club (PGJC) both captured gold in their age group weight class at the Quebec Open in Montreal.

Goto added a bronze in the senior division.

Results of the PG and Hart Judo Academy athletes, coached by Aline Strasdin and Bruce Kamstra, are as follows:

Tami Goto = GOLD, U18 (-48), BRONZE, Senior (-48)
Sydney Edgson = GOLD, U16 (-57)
Gabe Paterson = U16 (-50) two wins, two losses
Ioan Frizzell = U18 (-50) one win, two losses
Maxwell Young = U18 (-60) one win, two losses
Koen Heitman = U18 (-66) two wins, two losses
Lachlan Young = U18 (-66) two wins, two losses
Brooke Corbett = U18 (-44) one win, two losses

Next judo competition will be the Ontario Open in Toronto on Saturday.

 

PHOTO:

BACK ROW: Gabe Patterson – Hart, Ioan Frizzell – Hart, Koen Heitman – Hart, Maxwell Young – Hart, Lochlan Young – Hart

FRONT ROW: Sydney Edgson – PGJC, Tami Goto – PGJC, Brooke Corbett – Hart