Tami Goto and Sydney Edgson of the Prince George Judo Club (PGJC) both captured gold in their age group weight class at the Quebec Open in Montreal.
Goto added a bronze in the senior division.
Results of the PG and Hart Judo Academy athletes, coached by Aline Strasdin and Bruce Kamstra, are as follows:
Tami Goto = GOLD, U18 (-48), BRONZE, Senior (-48)
Sydney Edgson = GOLD, U16 (-57)
Gabe Paterson = U16 (-50) two wins, two losses
Ioan Frizzell = U18 (-50) one win, two losses
Maxwell Young = U18 (-60) one win, two losses
Koen Heitman = U18 (-66) two wins, two losses
Lachlan Young = U18 (-66) two wins, two losses
Brooke Corbett = U18 (-44) one win, two losses
Next judo competition will be the Ontario Open in Toronto on Saturday.
PHOTO:
BACK ROW: Gabe Patterson – Hart, Ioan Frizzell – Hart, Koen Heitman – Hart, Maxwell Young – Hart, Lochlan Young – Hart
FRONT ROW: Sydney Edgson – PGJC, Tami Goto – PGJC, Brooke Corbett – Hart