NHL:

Detroit Red Wings 3 Vancouver Canucks 2

Tomas Tatar snapped a 2-2 tie with 1:14 left in the third period.

The 7-5-2 Canucks visit the 8-6 Calgary Flames tonight.

Winnipeg Jets 4 Dallas Stars 1

Toronto Maple Leafs 4 Vegas Golden Knights 3 (SO)

Boston Bruins 5 Minnesota Wild 3

New York Rangers 5 Columbus Blue Jackets 3

Washington Capitals 3 Arizona Coyotes 2 (OT)

Caps forward Brett Connolly of Prince George missed his fifth straight game due to a concussion.

The Edmonton Oilers have returned 2017 first-round draft pick Kailer Yamamoto to the Spokane Chiefs.

In nine games with the Oilers, the 18-year-old notched three assists.

He also was a plus-three and averaged 15:10 of ice time per game.

PRINCE GEORGE COUGARS:

The 5-8-2-2 Prince George Cougars play six of their next seven games on home ice.

The Cougars entertain the 7-10-1 Everett Silvertips Friday and Saturday.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE:

Start of the Canada-Russia Series in Moose Jaw

Team WHL 7 Russia 0

Same two teams meet again tonight in Swift Current.

Prince George Cougars defenceman Dennis Cholowski picked up an assist and was plus-two for the WHL.

BC DIVISION STANDINGS:

Victoria, 19 games = 13-5-1 (27 points)

Kelowna, 17 games = 8-6-2-1 (19 points)

Vancouver, 17 games = 6-8-1-2 (15 points)

Prince George, 17 games = 5-8-2-2 (14 points)

Kamloops, 17 games = 5-12 (10 points)

PRINCE GEORGE SPRUCE KINGS:

Prince George Spruce Kings 18-year-old defenseman Liam Watson-Brawn has committed to play NCAA Division One hockey at Colgate University starting in the 2019-20 season.

Colgate University is liberal arts school with an enrollment of just under 3,000 students that is located in Hamilton, New York.

The Colgate Raiders play in the ECAC Hockey Conference.

The 10-7-2-3 Spruce Kings play their next three games on the road before having eight straight at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena (RMCA).

The Spruce Kings visit Trail Friday, Wenatchee Saturday, and West Kelowna Sunday.

BCHL:

MAINLAND DIVISION STANDINGS:

Langley, 21 games = 10-3-8 (28 points)

Prince George, 22 games = 10-7-2-3 (25 points)

Chilliwack, 22 games = 11-8-1-2 (25 points)

Surrey, 21 games = 9-9-2-1 (21 points)

Coquitlam, 19 games = 3-14-1-1 (8 points)

CARIBOO COUGARS:

The 11-2-1 Cariboo Cougars host the 6-5-1 Fraser Valley Thunderbirds Saturday at 4PM and Sunday at 10AM at Kin 1.

Cariboo is in first place in the BCMML by just a point over the 11-1 Valley West Hawks and the Hawks have two games in hand.

Fraser Valley is fifth in the 11-team league.

The Major Midget Cougars have won 10 straight and they are unbeaten in 12.

UNBC TIMBERWOLVES:

19 UNBC athletes are 2016-17 Academic All-Canadians for their work in the classroom and in their respective sport.

It’s the highest total of UNBC Timberwolves students that have been recognized.

The U-Sports Academic All-Canadian ceremony honours students who have achieved a Grade Point Average of 3.67 (an A- letter grade) or higher.

The UNBC Timberwolves host the UBC Thunderbirds in Canada West basketball Friday at 6PM and 8PM and Saturday at 5PM and 7PM.

Both the UNBC and UBC men are 2-2.

The Thunderbirds are 3-1 in the women’s standings, while the Lady T-wolves are 0-4.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

The PG Bowl champion PGSS Polars and the runner-up College Heights Cougars will compete at the BC High School Football double-A varsity Provincials Saturday in Vernon.

College Heights will face Hugh Boyd of Richmond at 2:30PM and PGSS will follow against Argyle of North Vancouver at 5PM.

NFL:

Detroit Lions 30 Green Bay Packers 17

Both teams are 4-4 at the midway point of their schedule.

CFL:

The CFL Division semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders visit the Ottawa RedBlacks at 10AM in the East followed by the Edmonton Eskimos at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 1:30PM in the West.

Both the Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders have byes.

FINAL STANDINGS:

WEST = Calgary 13-4-1, Winnipeg 12-6, Edmonton 12-6, Saskatchewan 10-8, BC 7-11

EAST = Toronto 9-9, Ottawa 8-9-1, Hamilton 6-12, Montreal 3-15

NBA:

The 5-4 Toronto Raptors host the 2-6 Chicago Bulls tonight.

Judo:

Two members of the Prince George Judo Club reached the podium at the Quebec Open.

Tami Goto earned a gold and a bronze while Sydney Edgson captured gold.

Both athletes, plus six members of the Hart Judo Academy, compete at the Ontario Open Saturday in Toronto.