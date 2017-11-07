A rezoning application has been approved to allow the conversion of the Economy Inn on 3rd Avenue to transitional housing.

“It’s taking individuals who are living on the streets and give them an opportunity to live in a supportive environment,” says AWAC Community Program Manager, Olivia McEwen.

The application was made by M’akola Development Services for AWAC – An Association Advocating for Women and Community Inc.

This proposal comes from an increased demand for rental units on top of a decrease in affordable units being made available.

“This project aims to house individuals struggling with homelessness and help get them the supports they need,” explains McEwen.

Following construction and renovations, this project would hold 30 units for residents to stay between three months to three years.

“The goal long-term is to house individuals struggling with homelessness and support them in finding long-term housing.”

Conservatively, the group is hoping the project will take just under a year to complete and be operational come next fall.