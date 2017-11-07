Constable John Davidson of the Abbotsford RCMP has been identified as the victim of Monday’s shooting incident involving a vehicle that was reported stolen.

The suspect shot at the public after his vehicle was blocked by a dealership worker who recognized the stolen car.

Police arrived and the shooting continued with the victim being wounded.

The shooter is an Alberta man in his 60s who was later arrested.

Davidson was a 24-year member of the police force.