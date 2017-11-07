(As of 12:01AM)

NHL:

Vancouver Canucks 5 Calgary Flames 3

Henrik Sedin scored for the first time this season 38 seconds after Bo Horvat snapped a 3-3 tie early in the third period.

The Canucks improved to 8-5-2 with their next game Thursday in Anaheim.

Edmonton Oilers 2 New York Islanders 1 (OT)

Connor McDavid scored 38 seconds into overtime.

Montreal Canadiens 3 Vegas Golden Knights 2

Capitals forward Brett Connolly of Prince George missed his 6th straight game due to a concussion in Washington’s 3-1 Tuesday night loss to the Sabres in Buffalo.

The Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf could be sidelined up to a couple of months following surgery on his cheekbone.

PRINCE GEORGE COUGARS:

The Prince George Cougars reduced their roster to 25 players (three goalies, seven defencemen, and 15 forwards) by sending 18-year-old defenceman Peter Kope to the Camrose Kodiaks of the AJHL.

In five WHL games, Kope had one assist and was a plus three.

The 5-8-2-2 Prince George Cougars have home games Friday and Saturday against the 7-10-1 Everett Silvertips.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE:

Second game of the Canada-Russia Series in Swift Current.

Russia 4 Team WHL 3

The Russians erased a 3-0 second period deficit to earn a split of the first two games.

Team WHL won the opener 7-0 in Moose Jaw.

Prince George Cougars defenceman Dennis Cholowski did not have a point in the loss.

Over the two games, Cholowski notched one assist and was plus-one.

BC DIVISION STANDINGS:

Victoria, 19 games = 13-5-1 (27 points)

Kelowna, 17 games = 8-6-2-1 (19 points)

Vancouver, 17 games = 6-8-1-2 (15 points)

Prince George, 17 games = 5-8-2-2 (14 points)

Kamloops, 17 games = 5-12 (10 points)

PRINCE GEORGE SPRUCE KINGS:

The 10-7-2-3 Prince George Spruce Kings have three road games in as many days this weekend.

The Spruce Kings visit Trail Friday, Wenatchee Saturday, and West Kelowna Sunday.

Prince George is four points behind first place Langley after the Rivermen picked up a point in a 5-4 Tuesday overtime loss against the Vernon Vipers.

BCHL:

MAINLAND DIVISION STANDINGS:

Langley, 22 games = 10-3-9 (29 points)

Prince George, 22 games = 10-7-2-3 (25 points)

Chilliwack, 22 games = 11-8-1-2 (25 points)

Surrey, 21 games = 9-9-2-1 (21 points)

Coquitlam, 19 games = 3-14-1-1 (8 points)

CARIBOO COUGARS:

The 11-2-1 Cariboo Cougars put a 10-game win streak on the line when they host the 6-5-1 Fraser Valley Thunderbirds Saturday at 4PM and Sunday at 10AM at Kin 1.

Cariboo leads the BCMML by just a point over the 11-1 Valley West Hawks, who have played two less games.

Fraser Valley is fifth in the 11-team league.

BASEBALL:

A terrific pitcher; a better person.

That is how Roy Halladay is being remembered after the 40-year-old lost his life in a plane crash.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was the pilot of a small single-engine aircraft that went down in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday.

Halladay spent 16 years in the major leagues, 12 with the Toronto Blue Jays and four with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He was an eight-time All-Star who posted a record of 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA.

Halladay, who threw a perfect game and a no-hitter in 2010, is eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2019.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL:

The Duchess Park Condors have slipped from #1 to #2 behind Langley Christian in the BC Boys AA Volleyball rankings.

Duchess Park lost to Langley Christian in the final of the George Elliott tournament in Lake Country.

College Heights remains eighth and DP Todd has dropped from 10th to 11th.

UNBC TIMBERWOLVES:

The UNBC Timberwolves welcome the UBC Thunderbirds to the Northern Sport Centre Friday at 6PM and 8PM and Saturday at 5PM and 7PM in Canada West basketball.

The UNBC and UBC men are 2-2.

The Thunderbirds are 3-1 in the women’s standings, while the Lady T-wolves are 0-4.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

The PGSS Polars and College Heights Cougars will head to Vernon to compete at the BC High School Football double-A varsity Provincials on Saturday.

College Heights will face Hugh Boyd of Richmond at 2:30PM and PGSS will follow against Argyle of North Vancouver at 5PM.

NFL:

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to activate QB Teddy Bridgewater a year and a half after injuring his knee.

CFL:

The CFL Division semi-finals Sunday have Saskatchewan at Ottawa (10AM) followed by Edmonton at Winnipeg (1:30PM).

The Roughriders-RedBlacks winner will play Toronto, while the Eskimos-Blue Bombers winner advances to face Calgary.

NBA:

Toronto Raptors 119 Chicago Bulls 114

The Raptors are 6-4 at the 10-game mark.

PRINCE GEORGE MINOR BASKETBALL:

The Prince George Minor Basketball Association is in need of volunteer coaches for the 2017-18 season.

More information can be found on its website.