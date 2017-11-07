The Prince George Cougars have returned defenceman Peter Kope to the Camrose Kodiaks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).

The 18-year-old had one assist and was a plus-three in five WHL games with the Cats this season.

The Cougars, who host Everett this Friday and Saturday at the CN Centre, have 25 players on their roster; three goalies, seven defencemen, and 15 forwards.