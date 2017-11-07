The BC government has made a big investment into providing more year-round permanent shelters.

Just under $300 million will be put towards building 2,000 housing units and more than $170 million will be provided over three years to 24/7 staffing and support systems.

More than 40 communities, including Prince George, Quesnel and Smithers will benefit from the plan.

The BC government partnered with local municipalities and non-profit organizations to provide more than 640 winter shelter spaces and 800 extreme.

This is all apart of a new action plan to reduce homelessness through permanent housing services.