Construction on a new condo downtown Prince George could bring more investment into the city.

When the project is completed it could be eligible for the city’s Multi-Family Housing Incentives Program

Manager of Economics for the city of PG, Melissa Barcellos says this is part of the city’s plan to attract residence.

“We believe that would help stimulate the business community as well. Having people downtown after the business day ends they’ll go and spend their money at restaurants and shopping and different activities in that area.”

Three similar buildings have already benefited from the innovation program Barcellos adds.

“projects that have been completed would have received the ten year tax exemption on the municipal portion of taxes, as well I believe some of them received ten thousand dollar per door for each residential unit that was built.”

Developers who are interested in the city’s innovation Downtown Development incentives Program can visit the city’s website for a program overview