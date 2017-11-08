94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
menu
Home
News
News
Sports
Hart Attack
Hartley’s Sports Shorts
Submit News Tip
Money Made From Special Wine Donated to Bear Awareness Society
Jeff Slack
,
Wednesday, Nov. 8th, 2017
CNC apprenticeship graduates making their mark, more needed by 2025
Brendan Pawliw
,
Wednesday, Nov. 8th, 2017
Two Governor General’s History Awards won in PG
Matt Fetinko
,
Wednesday, Nov. 8th, 2017
Video
News
94.3 The GOAT
Cotter & Cody
Country 97 FM
Kurt Flesher
Cotter and Cody, Nov 8- Bad Wedding Songs
Cody Malbeuf
,
Wednesday, Nov. 8th, 2017
CNC receives computing technology award for growth in successful students
Wayne Carrasco
,
Tuesday, Nov. 7th, 2017
Cotter and Cody, Nov 7- Christmas Music
Cody Malbeuf
,
Tuesday, Nov. 7th, 2017
Win
BIG TICKET | Courtesy of The BIG Store Northland Dodge and TicketsNorth
Michael Lamont
,
Wednesday, Nov. 1st, 2017
Don’t Be Stranded | Win a $500 Gift Certificate from Benchmark Automotive
Kira Rogers
,
Tuesday, Nov. 7th, 2017
What’s Hot Survey
ash
,
Tuesday, Oct. 17th, 2017
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
94.3 GOAT FM
97 Country FM
On Air
Football Pool
Shows & More
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
Hart Attack
Talent
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
Johnny Reid Returns to Prince George
Kaleigh Abraham
,
Tuesday, Nov. 7th, 2017
BIG WRECK
Kev Cotter
,
Thursday, Nov. 2nd, 2017
What’s Hot Survey
ash
,
Tuesday, Oct. 17th, 2017
Football Pool
What’s Hot Survey
GOAT Morning's with Cotter & Cody
Video
Cotter and Cody, Nov 8- Bad Wedding Songs
SHARE ON:
Cody Malbeuf
,
staff
Wednesday, Nov. 8th, 2017
What is the worst song to play at a wedding?
Related Posts
CNC receives computing technology award for growth in successful students
Wayne Carrasco
,
Tuesday, Nov. 7th, 2017
Cotter and Cody, Nov 7- Christmas Music
Cody Malbeuf
,
Tuesday, Nov. 7th, 2017
CNC teaming with Royal Canadian Legion for Remembrance Day project
Wayne Carrasco
,
Monday, Nov. 6th, 2017