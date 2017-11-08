One man is in custody after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle early this (Wednesday) morning.

Just after 3:00 a.m. Prince George RCMP attempted to pull over a white Ford F350 on Quince Street.

The drive sped away and police decided not to pursue in the interest of public safety.

The suspected truck was later seen driving erratically and speeding while in the wrong lane on Ospika blvd near Forest street.

At one point the driver swerved directly towards police vehicles in attempts to elude officers.

The RCMP were able to locate the vehicle at Victoria and Quince just after 4:30 a.m., where they arrested a 31 year old Edmonton man who was a block away from the parked vehicle.

The truck has been confirmed by investigators to have been stolen sometime during the night.

The suspect remains in custody where charges are pending.