Prince George recorded 23 new housing starts in October according to the Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The year-over-year numbers are unchanged since the same number of homes broke ground in 2016.

The northern capital is exceeding expectations for this time of year.

“When you look at the five-year average, the last two years to have 23 starts in October a little bit later in the season, it is a higher level than what you expect in October at least when compared to the last five years,” says Braeden Batch, CMHC Senior Market Analyst.

Overall, 237 new homes have started up this year, that’s down slightly from last year’s mark of 282.

One hundred and sixty-six of those have been single detached units, while the remaining 71 are on the multi-unit side.

Despite the slight dip, it’s still been a very solid year across the board.

“And you can tell that by looking at the under construction numbers, so, in single-detached you have 245 under construction right now and you have a total of 489 total units being constructed, that would be a higher level than what you would historically expect the last five years,” added Batch.

When compared to cities of similar size like Kamloops, Prince George continues to remain consistent.

“Looking at Kamloops, your year-to-date number is 389 but that’s compared to 507 last year so Kamloops we’re looking at having had an even stronger 2016 and coming down a bit from that whereas in Prince George it’s staying somewhat constant.”

Over 4,500 new homes across the province broke ground in October.