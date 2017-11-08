Every year, the Governor General acknowledges cultural organizations, teachers, students, and community groups who promote exploring Canada’s history through the Governor General’s History Awards.

This year, Prince George has two honourees being recognized by Julie Payette.

Under the Excellence in Community Programming category, The Exploration Place Museum and the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation took home one of two awards; while Glen Thielmann was one of eight teachers from across the country to win under the Excellence in Teaching branch.

Being awarded for a recognized unique local and community history project, the Hodul’eh-a: A Place of Learning gallery is what put Exploration Place and the Lheidli T’enneh ahead of the pack.

“It’s amazing,” says Exploration Place CEO, Tracy Calogheros.

“It’s great acknowledgment for all of the work and all of the partnership work that we’ve been doing for two decades with the Lheidli T’enneh and to have the Governor General acknowledge that the work that we’re doing is not only nation-class but world-class, is a great feeling.”

We're excited and deeply honoured that The Exploration Place and Lheidli T'enneh will be receiving the Governor General's History Award! https://t.co/xUN89HpDFS #cityofpg #hypg — Exploration Place (@ExplorationPG) November 8, 2017

Thielmann, a teacher at D.P. Todd Secondary School, is being honoured for his work with the Skookum Stories project.

Skookum Stories is a project allowing students to dive deeper into their history and culture, and to get students to work with family or community elders to enhance intergenerational relationships.

The awards will be presented at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on November 22nd.

The full list of winners is available here.