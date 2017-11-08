(As of 12:01AM)

PRINCE GEORGE COUGARS:

The 5-8-2-2 Prince George Cougars play six of their next seven games, and 11 of their next 14, at the CN Centre.

The Cougars entertain the 7-10-1 Everett Silvertips Friday and Saturday.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE:

WHL action resumes with 10 games on Friday.

BC DIVISION STANDINGS:

Victoria, 19 games = 13-5-1 (27 points)

Kelowna, 17 games = 8-6-2-1 (19 points)

Vancouver, 17 games = 6-8-1-2 (15 points)

Prince George, 17 games = 5-8-2-2 (14 points)

Kamloops, 17 games = 5-12 (10 points)

WORLD UNDER-17 CHALLENGE:

Team Canada White, backstopped by Prince George Cougars goaltender Taylor Gauthier, will play Finland tonight in a quarter-final game at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Fort St. John.

In two starts, Gauthier has allowed three goals.

PRINCE GEORGE SPRUCE KINGS:

The Prince George Spruce Kings have traded for 19-year-old forward Blake Hayward from the Coquitlam Express in exchange for the rights to 20-year-old forward Nicholas Holowko.

Hayward, who notched 29 points (eight goals) in 51 games with the Express in the 2016-17 season, will make his Spruce Kings debut Friday in Trail to begin a three-game, three-day trip.

Holowko has appeared in 208 WHL games with three teams over the past four seasons including the Kamloops Blazers this year.

Meanwhile, the Spruce Kings have reassigned tough guy forward Reid Perepeluk to the Kamloops Storm of the KIJHL.

Perepeluk played last season with the Cariboo Cougars and began the 2017-18 season with the Prince George Cougars.

BCHL:

MAINLAND DIVISION STANDINGS:

Langley, 22 games = 10-3-9 (29 points)

Prince George, 22 games = 10-7-2-3 (25 points)

Chilliwack, 22 games = 11-8-1-2 (25 points)

Surrey, 21 games = 9-9-2-1 (21 points)

Coquitlam, 19 games = 3-14-1-1 (8 points)

CARIBOO COUGARS:

The 11-2-1 Cariboo Cougars host the 6-5-1 Fraser Valley Thunderbirds Saturday at 4PM and Sunday at 10AM at Kin 1.

The Major Midget Cougars have won 10 in a row and are unbeaten in their last 12.

NHL:

Toronto Maple Leafs 4 Minnesota Wild 2

Leafs played without Auston Matthews who is out day-to-day with an upper body injury.

New York Rangers 4 Boston Bruins 2

Tampa Bay Lightning 5 San Jose Sharks 1

The 8-5-2 Vancouver Canucks visit the 6-6-3 Anaheim Ducks tonight.

BIATHLON:

Sarah Beaudry of Prince George won the Biathlon Canada national team trials women’s 7.5-kilometre sprint race in Canmore.

DP Todd grad and Two-time Olympian Megan Tandy finished fourth out of 26 while Emily Dickson of Burns Lake ended up second among junior women and 10th overall.

UNBC TIMBERWOLVES:

The UBC Thunderbirds visit the UNBC Timberwolves Friday at 6PM and 8PM and Saturday at 5PM and 7PM in Canada West basketball at the Northern Sport Centre.

The UBC women are 3-1, while the Lady T-wolves sit 0-4.

Both the UBC and UNBC men are 2-2.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

The PGSS Polars and College Heights Cougars compete Saturday at the BC High School Football double-A varsity Provincials in Vernon.

College Heights will face Hugh Boyd of Richmond at 2:30PM and PGSS will follow against Argyle of North Vancouver at 5PM.

NFL:

Week 10 of the NFL season begins tonight with the 5-3 Seattle Seahawks at the 4-4 Arizona Cardinals.

CFL:

Quarterbacks Mike Reilly (West) and Ricky Ray (East) headline the CFL All-Star teams.

The Toronto Argonauts led the way with 10 All-Star selections with Calgary and Winnipeg next with seven each.

The B.C. Lions have just three All-Stars: receiver Bryan Burnham, linebacker Solomon Elimimian and punter Ty Long.

###

The CFL Division semi-finals Sunday feature Saskatchewan at Ottawa (10AM) in the East followed by Edmonton at Winnipeg (1:30PM) in the West.

The Roughriders-RedBlacks winner will play Toronto, while the Eskimos-Blue Bombers winner advances to face Calgary.

NBA:

The 6-4 Toronto Raptors are back in action when they host the 6-5 New Orleans Pelicans tonight.

PRINCE GEORGE MINOR BASKETBALL:

The Prince George Minor Basketball Association is still looking for volunteer coaches (Grades 4-8) for the 2017-18 season.

More information can be found on its website.