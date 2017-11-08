Cougars showing the smile pizzas they made at Pizza 73 | by: Matt Fetinko

WHL Players from the Prince George Cougars were at a local Pizza 73 place to make their own ‘Smile Pizzas’ in support for Slices for Smiles fundraiser.

Players where getting their hands dirty making the pies that will be sold for $5.50 each, with a percentage of going to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals .

Starting Goaltender Tavin Grant says he wasn’t sure how his pizza was going to turn out.

“I thought it was going to be pretty hard at first to be honest, but it’s not the worst. And I think I’m an basically an expert now.”

Grant added it’s good to be in the city contributing something that can benefit so many children in need.

Since the start of the Slices for Smiles fundraiser back in 2007, Pizza 73 has been able to raise $2.5 million for children’s causes in Canada.

9-inch Smile Pizzas are available until November 12th.