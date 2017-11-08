A single-vehicle collision has police investigating at Gordon Bryant Park.

Prince George RCMP respond to reports of a silver Ford crashing into a tree at Gordon Bryant Park believed to have been stolen.

Corporal Craig Douglass says Mounties are looking for multiple youths who may have been involved in the crash and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the local detachment at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

– with files from Kyle Balzer, My PG Now