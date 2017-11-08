A silver Ford crashed into a tree in Gordon Bryant Park | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

A single-vehicle collision has police investigating at Gordon Bryant Park.

Prince George RCMP respond to reports of a silver Ford crashing into a tree at Gordon Bryant Park believed to have been stolen.

.@PG_RCMP respond single vehicle crash in #GordonBryantPark; windows broken, front end damaged, suspects missing | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/HKEhLAfddX — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) November 8, 2017

Corporal Craig Douglass says Mounties are looking for multiple youths who may have been involved in the crash and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the local detachment at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

More to come …

– with files from Kyle Balzer, My PG Now