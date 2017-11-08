Prince George RCMP have arrested and charged a man connected to a violent assault that took place over the weekend.

On Saturday November 4th just after 10 p.m., officers received reports of an assault with a weapon near the corner of Massey Boulevard and Westwood Drive.

Two men were walking together in the parking lot when a unknown man approached and punched then stabbed one of the men.

He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect ran to a near-by vehicle and fled the area with another person.

On Tuesday 24-year-old Nathan Alexander turned himself into police where he was charged with:

Assault with a Weapon

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Assault

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Police are still investigating what it was that provoked the attack on the two men.