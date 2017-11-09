BC Hydro customers are getting a break heading into winter.

The NDP government announced the freezing of hydro rates on Wednesday and have cancelled a three per cent hike planned for 2018.

It’s part of a move by the province to phase out the PST on power.

According to Energy Minister Michelle Mungall, rates have risen by 24% over the last four years and have jumped by 70% since 2001.

BC Hydro applied for three years of rate increase to the BC Utilities Commission last year.

Once a review of the utility is done, any cost and adjustments to revenue will be made in two years time.

The rates are now frozen until April of 2019.