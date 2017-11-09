The second instalment of UNBC’s Anthropology in Our Backyard Series continues.

The analysis on the skeletal remains belonging to members of the Franklin Expedition will be the focus tonight at the Canfor Winter Garden starting at 7 PM.

Doctor Anne Keenleyside who is an Associate Professor for the Department of Anthropology at Trent University in Peterborough, Ontario will be one of the guest speakers.

She undertook an examination of the remains for evidence of disease.

“Pathological indicators that would tell us something about the health of these individuals and then I also took some bone and tooth samples for some types of chemical analysis which can tell us something about the geographic origins of these individuals.”

Keenleyside will also be looking at the lead poisoning hypothesis due to the elevated lead levels in some of the remains.

