It will be a wine lovers paradise in Prince George over the next week.

The Northern BC Sip Wine Festival (November 10th to 19th) will feature a special Merlot and a Movie night at the College of New Caledonia (CNC) on Sunday.

“In the movie, Russell Crowe actually decides he’s had enough of his life’s problems and wants to open a winery in Italy, I think I’d like to sign up for some of those problems myself,” says Carlie Whtiwham, Organizer.

One of the several establishments participating is Don Cherry’s Sports Grille who’s hosting a WINEOke night.

“You go up and you participate in karaoke and you are entered in to win some awesome prizes and you can also get a great wine flight from them and an appetizer, I think it’s $29 to get your tickets for that.”

Another event is a Hockey and Wine promotion during Saturday’s Prince George Cougars game against the Everett Silvertips supporting a very worthwhile cause added Whitwham.

“CN Centre and Eurest Foods have teamed up with Wayne Gretzky Wines and all the proceeds from that are going to the veterans in honour of Remembrance Day. You can catch an awesome game and have a couple of glasses in support of a charity.”

For a full list of events click here.