(As of 12:01AM)

PRINCE GEORGE COUGARS:

The Prince George Cougars have their first home game in nearly four weeks.

The 5-8-2-2 Cougars host the 7-10-1 Everett Silvertips tonight and Saturday at CN Centre.

PG is fourth in the BC Division, but just a point behind the Vancouver Giants.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE:

BC DIVISION STANDINGS:

Victoria, 19 games = 13-5-1 (27 points)

Kelowna, 17 games = 8-6-2-1 (19 points)

Vancouver, 17 games = 6-8-1-2 (15 points)

Prince George, 17 games = 5-8-2-2 (14 points)

Kamloops, 17 games = 5-12 (10 points)

WORLD UNDER-17 CHALLENGE:

Prince George Cougars goalie Taylor Gauthier made 27 saves for Canada White in a 5-1 quarter-final victory over Finland at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Fort St. John.

Canada will face the United States in the semifinals tonight in Dawson Creek.

Gauthier has allowed just four goals in the three games he has played in the tournament.

The other semi has Canada Red against the Czech Republic.

The winners meet for gold on Saturday.

PRINCE GEORGE SPRUCE KINGS:

The 10-7-2-3 Prince George Spruce Kings visit the 16-4-1 Trail Smoke Eaters tonight to start a stretch of three road games in less than 48 hours.

The Spruce Kings also play Saturday in Wenatchee vs. the 11-7-0-1 Wild and Sunday afternoon in West Kelowna against the 13-8 Warriors.



BCHL:

MAINLAND DIVISION STANDINGS:

Langley, 22 games = 10-3-9 (29 points)

Prince George, 22 games = 10-7-2-3 (25 points)

Chilliwack, 22 games = 11-8-1-2 (25 points)

Surrey, 21 games = 9-9-2-1 (21 points)

Coquitlam, 19 games = 3-14-1-1 (8 points)

CARIBOO COUGARS:

The 11-2-1 Cariboo Cougars, riding a 12-game unbeaten streak, host the 6-5-1 Fraser Valley Thunderbirds Saturday at 4PM and Sunday at 10AM at Kin 1.

The Major Midget Cougars are in first place by a point over the 11-1 Valley West Hawks.

Fraser Valley is fifth in the 11-team league.

NHL:

Anaheim Ducks 4 Vancouver Canucks 1

Jakob Silfverberg scored twice in 35 seconds in the third period and the Ducks tallied three power-play goals to snap a four-game losing streak.

The 8-6-2 Canucks play their next game Saturday in San Jose.

Edmonton Oilers 3 New Jersey Devils 2 (OT)

Calgary Flames 6 Detroit Red Wings 3

Minnesota Wild 3 Montreal Canadiens 0

BIATHLON:

Megan Tandy of Prince George placed fourth while Sarah Beaudry of PG was fifth out of 20 in Thursday’s

Biathlon Canada national team trials women’s 7.5-kilometre sprint race in Canmore.

Emily Dickson of Burns Lake ended up 11th overall and fourth among junior women.

On Tuesday, Beaudry won the 7.5-km sprint race, with Tandy fourth and Dickson 10th out of 26.

UNBC TIMBERWOLVES:

The UNBC Timberwolves entertain the UBC Thunderbirds tonight at 6 and 8 and Saturday at 5PM and 7PM in Canada West basketball at the Northern Sport Centre.

Both the UBC and UNBC men are 2-2.

The UBC women sit 3-1, while the Lady T-wolves are 0-4.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

The PGSS Polars and College Heights Cougars are in Vernon for the BC High School Football double-A varsity Provincials Saturday.

College Heights battles Hugh Boyd of Richmond at 2:30PM and PG Bowl champion PGSS tackles Argyle of North Vancouver at 5PM.

NFL:

Seattle Seahawks 22 Arizona Cardinals 16

The Seahawks are 6-3 but they lost cornerback Richard Sherman for the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles.



CFL:

Quarterbacks Mike Reilly of the Eskimos and Ricky Ray of the Argonauts are the West and East Division nominees for the CFL’s most outstanding player award.

Reilly led the league with 5,536 passing yards while Ray had a 70.7 per cent completion average.

None of the B.C. Lions are a finalist for any of the individual awards.

In the running for coach of the year are Calgary’s Dave Dickenson and Toronto’s Marc Trestman.

###

The CFL Division semi-finals will be played Sunday starting with Saskatchewan at Ottawa (10AM) in the East followed by Edmonton at Winnipeg (1:30PM) in the West.

The Toronto Argonauts will play the Riders-RedBlacks winner while the Calgary Stampeders will face the winner of the Eskimos-Blue Bombers game.



NBA:

Toronto Raptors 122 New Orleans Pelicans 118

Raptors are 7-4 and tied for third in the Eastern Conference.

PRINCE GEORGE MINOR BASKETBALL:

The Prince George Minor Basketball Association needs volunteer coaches (Grades 4-8) for the 2017-18 season.

More information can be found on its website.