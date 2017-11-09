Students taking part in the United Nations Association in Canada's Youth as Peacebuilers forum | CNC Media release

Students from the College of New Caledonia are voicing their concerns at an international conversation on global peacebuilding at the United Nations.

This is the third UN Peacekeeping Defence conference looking at putting the spotlight on youths outlook on peace efforts around the world.

The CNC student team will join UNBC along with students from Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Hong Kong in a videoconference.

CNC UN Youth Mentor Garth Frizzell says places in the north are often over looked due to there size.

“We don’t see that same growth outside of the cities and that means you run the risk of rural voices being missed, not even being included. So the fact these students have made it on to, not just a provincial or national stage, but an international stage is really significant.”

This brings Frizzell back full circle to his student years when he was the first Canadian Secretary-General of the National Model United Nations held in the General Assembly of the United nations in New York.

Over the last century we’ve seen the world become more peaceful adds Frizzell.

“What does[peace]mean now? what does it mean in a post soviet world? what does it mean in a world where there’s North Koreans and Trumps and Brexits. There’s big change happening all over the planet and what peace means to the youth is critical.”

Some of the topics the students plan to focus on are mental health resources, inclusion of First Nations, low income and immigrant youth.

The peacebuilding forum will take place November 14th to 15th in Vancouver.