A silver Ford crashed into a tree in Gordon Bryant Park | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Two teenagers have been arrested, and later released, in connection to a stolen vehicle incident occurring Wednesday afternoon.

Prince George RCMP responded to reports of a vehicle crash at Gordon Bryant Park off 1st Avenue where a silver Ford Escape collided into a tree and three male suspects fled the scene as a result.

Police investigations say a 16-year-old and 15-year-old were believed to have been involved in stealing the SUV from a home on Sycamore Crescent Tuesday night.

Mounties add the suspects suffered non-life threatening injuries, have been released from custody, and are scheduled to appear in court in late December.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.