On Tuesday, November 7th, a 53-year-old Prince George woman was arrested, and later released, for impaired driving.

Shortly after 4pm, Prince George RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver who had collided with several vehicles, barriers, and buildings on Alward Street and Laurier Crescent.

One witness was able to remove the keys from the truck once it was stopped.

Once officers arrived on scene, they arrested the woman, whose name has not been released, for Impaired Driving.

She was three times over the legal alcohol limit.

The woman was later released on a Promise to Appear for Provincial Court on January 3rd, 2018, and was issued a driving prohibition.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact PG RCMP or Crimestoppers.

– With files from Hartley Miller, My PG Now