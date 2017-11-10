Tomorrow marks the day when Canadians from coast to coast come together to honour those who gave their lives to protect out country.

As the years go on, survivors from the second World War are disappearing, but their memories live on for Remembrance Day.

World War II Veteran Wilf Peckham served in many European countries.

He says just because his generation is disappearing, it doesn’t mean you should forget about the people who serve today.

“People should be aware the price that was paid then and the price that’s been paid now by the present day soldiers. It’s worth remembering and being aware of. It’s a terrible price.”

Peckham also described what it was like to return home after the war ended.

“My brother and I we were just the two boys in our family and we were in the same outfit and we both came back. But there was other families here in Prince George, I know one family they had two boys. Both boys were Killed.”

He says any time his mother saw that lady, she felt guilty because her two sons made it home.

Peckham says he plans on spending remembrance day with his family, something he says he’s fortunate to have.