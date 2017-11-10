Old man winter will be packing a punch across Northern BC during the back half of the Remembrance Day long weekend.

“We’re going to be fairly a close to normal, the thing that we’re watching now is the possibility of some snow coming in on Monday, we do have some light snow in the forecast also for Saturday and Saturday night that looks like it’s going to be pretty light maybe a couple of centimetres,” says Greg Pearce, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

The likelihood of some snowballs being formed is looking pretty good.

“The system that is coming in later Sunday and into Monday is one that could give us up to 10 centimetres of snow, our models are showing the possibility of up to 10 centimetres for Prince George and for the Smithers area a little bit less with about two to four centimetres.”

The winter weather is only going to get colder once everyone heads back to work on Tuesday Pearce says.

“An Arctic air mass is forecast to come in behind this system that moves across Monday and I we’ll stay kind of in the deep freeze with little bits of snow still expected for the early part of next week.”

Daytime highs in Prince George will range from the zero to minus two degrees Celsius range with the possibility.