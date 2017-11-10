The Prince George Cougars might need to be reintroduced to their home settings after being away from the CN Centre for nearly a month.

The Cougars recently returned from a 16-day road trip collecting a 2-3-2 record, playing games within the US, BC and Central divisions.

Head Coach Richard Matvichuk says they’re looking to get back on track at home.

“We went on the road from seven games and we didn’t get the results we wanted because of a couple of timely mistakes on offense that cost us a couple hockey games but you know the fire is still burning and we’re looking forward to getting home in front of our family and friends here and get ready to go.”

The Cats host the Everett Silvertips Friday and Saturday, a team they fell against just a week ago to wrap up the road swing.

Despite the tough end to the road trip, Matvichuk believes his team is coming together.

“We’ve got a group of young kids that are really gelling with her older players, there respecting each other, having fun together and it’s just a matter of time before it all really comes together. We’re looking forward to getting some home games under our belt and let these guys play some hockey.”

It’s Heroes Night at the CN Centre on Saturday honouring all the first responders and emergency personnel within the city.

It’s the type of thing that hits close to home for the Cougars bench boss.

“I became a fireman right after I retired and I loved doing it, it’s something that you always put the guy next to you first and you make sure that he’s safe and you do everything you can to make sure the guy next to you succeeds and it’s more or less being like a hockey player it’s the same thing on the ice and in the dressing room. We want to make sure they all have fun and enjoy where they’re at and you know Remembrance Day is for those guys, they are the heroes, they really are, “ added Matvichuk.

Puck drop is slated for 7 PM.