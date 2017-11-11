(As of 12:01AM)

PRINCE GEORGE COUGARS:

Prince George Cougars 4 Everett Silvertips 3 (Shootout)

Cougars defenceman Jack Sander scored his first WHL goal with 4:40 left in third to tie the game 3-3, and Jared Bethune notched the only goal in the shootout before 2,961 fans.

Same two teams meet again tonight at the CN Centre.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE:

Kelowna Rockets 5 Vancouver Giants 4 (OT)

Kamloops Blazers 3 Red Deer Rebels 2

Victoria Royals 3 Edmonton Oil Kings 2

BC DIVISION STANDINGS:

Victoria, 20 games = 14-5-1 (29 points)

Kelowna, 18 games = 9-6-2-1 (21 points)

Prince George, 18 games = 6-8-2-2 (16 points)

Vancouver, 18 games = 6-8-2-2 (16 points)

Kamloops, 18 games = 6-12 (12 points)

WORLD UNDER-17 CHALLENGE:

United States 9 Team Canada White 1

Prince George Cougars goalie Taylor Gauthier allowed four goals on 10 shots before he was pulled in the first period.

Team Canada White will play the Czech Republic for bronze today in Dawson Creek.

The gold medal game to follow will have the US against Team Canada Red.

PRINCE GEORGE SPRUCE KINGS:

Prince George Spruce Kings 3 Trail Smoke Eaters 1

The Spruce Kings scored three unanswered goals in the third period to begin a weekend road trip that takes them to Wenatchee tonight and West Kelowna Sunday afternoon.

BCHL:

MAINLAND DIVISION STANDINGS:

Langley, 23 games = 10-4-9 (29 points)

Prince George, 23 games = 11-7-2-3 (27 points)

Chilliwack, 23 games = 12-8-1-2 (27 points)

Surrey, 22 games = 10-9-2-1 (23 points)

Coquitlam, 20 games = 3-15-1-1 (8 points)

CARIBOO COUGARS:

The 11-2-1 Cariboo Cougars host the 6-5-1 Fraser Valley Thunderbirds today at 4PM and Sunday at 10AM at Kin 1.

The Major Midget Cougars, who have won 10 straight, are in first place by a point over the 11-1 Valley West Hawks.

Fraser Valley is fifth in the 11-team league.

NHL:

Toronto Maple Leafs 3 Boston Bruins 2 (OT)

Ottawa Senators 4 Colorado Avalanche 3 (OT)

Vegas Golden Knights 5 Winnipeg Jets 2

The 8-6-2 Vancouver Canucks play tonight in San Jose.

UNBC TIMBERWOLVES:

(Canada West Women’s Basketball)

UNBC Timberwolves 75 UBC Thunderbirds 65

Madison Landry scored a career high 27 points for the 1-4 Lady Timberwolves who finished the game on a 17-3 run.

(Canada West Men’s Basketball)

UBC Thunderbirds 100 UNBC Timberwolves 85

The UNBC men slip to 2-3.

The Thunderbirds visit the Timberwolves again tonight at the Northern Sport Centre (NSC) starting with the women’s game at 5PM followed by the men at 7PM.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

The PGSS Polars and College Heights Cougars play today at the BC High School Football double-A varsity Provincials in Vernon.

College Heights battles Hugh Boyd of Richmond at 2:30PM and PG Bowl-champion PGSS goes against Argyle of North Vancouver at 5PM.

NFL:

There are a dozen Sunday games in the NFL, including Dallas at Atlanta and New England at Denver.

CFL:

The CFL Division semi-finals Sunday feature Saskatchewan at Ottawa (10AM) in the East followed by Edmonton at Winnipeg (1:30PM) in the West.

The Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders have a bye prior to hosting a Division final on Sunday, November 19th.

NBA:

The 7-4 Toronto Raptors play their next game Sunday in Boston against the 11-2 Celtics who have won 11 in a row.

PRINCE GEORGE MINOR BASKETBALL:

The Prince George Minor Basketball Association has started its 2017-18 season, but they could still use more volunteer coaches (Grades 4-8).

More information can be found on its website.