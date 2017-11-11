The Prince George Spruce Kings kept things close through the first 40 minutes against the Smoke Eaters Friday night.

After falling behind 1-0, three of the ‘Kings top six goal-scorers rallied in the final frame for the 3-1 victory in Trail.

Forwards Dustin Manz, Patrick Cozzi, and Ethan de Jong potted the tying, game-winning, and dagger goals respectively within a span of nine-and-a-half minutes.

Goaltender Evan DeBrouwer made 29 saves on 30 shots for his eighth win of the 2017-18 season.

Prince George’s 11th win improves their record to 11-7-2-3 to remain two points back of the Mainland Division-leading Langley Rivermen.

The Spruce Kings continue their three-game, three-day road trip through the Interior Division tomorrow, 7:05PM south of the border in Wenatchee.

They’ll follow with a Sunday afternoon battle with the Warriors in West Kelowna at 2:30PM.