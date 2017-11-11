A stellar 27 points from Madison Landry paced the UNBC Timberwolves women’s basketball team to a thrilling 75-65 victory over the UBC Thunderbirds at the Northern Sport Centre (NSC).

Friday’s win was capped off with a 17-3 run in the final quarter with UNBC clamping down on T-Birds guard Madison Penn who was defended closely by Alina Shakirova.

“Alina is an amazing defender. We usually put her on the other team’s key player, and she was a huge factor in today’s win for sure,” says Landry.

At one point, UBC lead 48-40 late in the third quarter only to see it evaporate as the Timberwolves outscored the T-Birds from that point on by a 35-17 margin.

The perennial powerhouse from Vancouver seems to be vulnerable this season posting a 3-2 record so far, which is good enough for ninth place, with no fourth of fifth-year players on their roster.

“We definitely have the seniority on UBC this year,” says Landry.

“I think we have a bit more experience and are hungry from last year’s playoff loss.”

The game marked the return of former Duchess Park Condor Marcie Schlick, who picked up five points and nine rebounds in 27 minutes of action for UBC in a losing effort.

It was the first time Schlick, Landry and Shakirova were all the court together since winning the Prince George senior girls high school championship in 2016.

The T-Wolves improve to 1-4 on the season and host the T-Birds again tonight, 5 PM from the NSC.

In men’s action, UNBC fell 100-85 to the UBC Thunderbirds who had no answer for T-Birds big man Connor Morgan, posting a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds in 32 minutes of work.

Phil Jalalpoor led all players with 29 points in the victory for the visitors.

Vaggelis Loukas led UNBC in scoring with 20 points.

The Timberwolves drop to 2-3 on the season while UBC improves to 3-2.