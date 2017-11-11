The march to the Cenotaph culminates the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Prince George.

Local Royal Canadian Legion President, Margaret Storey explains why it’s important to show up.

“It’s in memory of the veterans who have passed away and in support of the families who lost veterans, it’s in support of the veterans who are still here that are remembering the war and they don’t want another war like it.

If you plan on attending, Storey encourages everyone to show up bright and early.

“We hope everyone will be seated in the Civic Centre by 8:30 because the ceremony starts at 9, there we have the laying of most of the wreaths because we have found through the years we have more people willing to place a wreath.”

The annual ceremony is usually well attended by numerous community groups.

“The people there are around 900 to 1,000 in the Civic Centre they all come down to support the Remembrance Day ceremony. We see all the Cadet groups that show up Rocky Mountain Rangers, the Air Cadets, BC Cadets and the Navy Cadets – we also have the Scouts and Brownies,” added Storey.

A two-minute moment of silence will be held at the Cenotaph.