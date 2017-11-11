Soldiers, officers, veterans, and members of the public marched together to the Cenotaph in downtown Prince George for Remembrance Day.

A moment of silence was held to remember those who gave their lives, and risk their lives everyday for our freedom and protection.

RCMP Sargent Scott Stoughton says it can be a hard day for a lot of members.

“I have lost colleagues over years, so there’s a lot of emotions that happen. Everything from the Abbotsford recent loss, to thinking how fortunate I am to be here and it’s really an emotional moment when you see the number of people that come out to support those of us that do work in policing as well.”

#RemembranceDay2017 March just started at the Civic Centre | #cityofpg pic.twitter.com/t0EUJDfD5M — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) November 11, 2017

Thousands of people gathered around to watch the the march from the Civic Centre to the monument outside of City Hall where wreaths were placed, the anthem was sung and a prayer was said.

It’s about not forgetting the sacrifices made by people for the life we live today Stoughton said.

“The fact the we’re able to come and do this, and this big public display recognizing those who have fallen and fought for the freedom we enjoy I think that’s the thing, just not to forget where we’ve come from and one of those key things that makes this country great.”