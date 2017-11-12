(As of 12:01AM)

PRINCE GEORGE COUGARS:

Everett Silvertips 4 Prince George Cougars 0 (SAT)

Carter Hart made 28 saves to earn the shutout and the Silvertips scored three unanswered goals in the second

period before 3,389 fans at the CN Centre.

Prince George Cougars 4 Everett Silvertips 3 (FRI) (Shootout)

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE:

Vancouver Giants 4 Victoria Royals 1

Kamloops Blazers 4 Seattle Thunderbirds 2

Kelowna Rockets 5 Red Deer Rebels 2

BC DIVISION STANDINGS:

Victoria, 21 games = 14-6-1 (29 points)

Kelowna, 19 games = 10-6-2-1 (23 points)

Vancouver, 19 games = 7-8-2-2 (18 points)

Prince George, 19 games = 6-9-2-2 (16 points)

Kamloops, 19 games = 7-12 (14 points)

WORLD UNDER-17 CHALLENGE:

BRONZE MEDAL GAME

Czech Republic 2 Team Canada White 1

Prince George Cougars goalie Taylor Gauthier stopped 21 of 23 shots for Team White.

GOLD MEDAL GAME

United States 6 Team Canada Red 4

PRINCE GEORGE SPRUCE KINGS:

Wenatchee Wild 3 PG Spruce Kings 2 (SAT)

The Wild erased a 2-1 deficit with a pair of unanswered goals in the second period.

The Spruce Kings play their third road game in less than 48 hours when they visit the West Kelowna Warriors this afternoon.

Prince George Spruce Kings 3 Trail Smoke Eaters 1 (FRI)

BCHL:

MAINLAND DIVISION STANDINGS:

Langley, 24 games = 11-4-9 (31 points)

Chilliwack, 24 games = 12-8-2-2 (28 points)

Prince George, 24 games = 11-8-2-3 (27 points)

Surrey, 23 games = 11-9-2-1 (25 points)

Coquitlam, 21 games = 3-16-1-1 (8 points)

CARIBOO COUGARS:

Cariboo Cougars 4 Fraser Valley Thunderbirds 3 (OT)

Brandon Rowley scored in overtime for the 12-2-1 Cougars who have won 11 straight and are unbeaten in 13.

Same teams meet again today at 10AM at Kin 1.

NHL:

San Jose Sharks 5 Vancouver Canucks 0

Winnipeg Jets 4 Arizona Coyotes 1

Toronto Maple Leafs 4 Boston Bruins 1

Montreal Canadiens 2 Buffalo Sabres 1 (OT)

New York Rangers 4 Edmonton Oilers 2

Ottawa Senators 4 Colorado Avalanche 3

UNBC TIMBERWOLVES:

(Canada West Women’s Basketball)

UNBC Timberwolves 79 UBC Thunderbirds 61 (SAT)

Maria Mongomo hooped 32 points.

Vasiliki Louka notched 22 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists for the 2-4 Lady T-wolves.

UNBC Timberwolves 75 UBC Thunderbirds 65 (FRI)

(Canada West Men’s Basketball)

UBC Thunderbirds 104 UNBC Timberwolves 72 (SAT)

The UNBC men fall to 2-4 on the season.

UBC Thunderbirds 100 UNBC Timberwolves 85 (FRI)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

(BC Double-A varsity Provincials)

Argyle (North Vancouver) 22 PGSS Polars 14

Hugh Boyd (Richmond) 49 College Heights Cougars 14

NFL:

The 12-game NFL menu Sunday includes Dallas at Atlanta in the afternoon and New England at Denver in the evening.

CFL:

The CFL Division semi-finals today start with Saskatchewan at Ottawa (10AM) in the East followed by Edmonton at Winnipeg (1:30PM) in the West.

The Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders are on a bye weekend and will host a Division final on Sunday, November 19th.

NBA:

The 7-4 Toronto Raptors play today in Boston against the 11-2 Celtics who are riding an 11-game win streak.