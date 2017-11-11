Snow has already fallen, but the worse has yet to come.

The city is prepared when conditions ramp up , but as Manager of Roads and Fleets Blake McIntosh explains they are looking into other ways to improve their system.

“We’re investigating enhancing the side walk plowing. So there’s two hundred kilometres of side walks existing within a municipal boundary, currently twenty kilometres of those side walks throughout various areas of the city see limited side walk plowing.”

McIntosh talks about how they prioritize when it comes to cleaning up the city saying they split it up into three sections, the first focuses on the main roads, downtown, hills and hospitals.

While the second is for bus routes and third is residential areas.

McIntosh wanted to stress to people that when road conditions become worse to drive cautiously and to give yourself more time when going to work.