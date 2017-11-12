The Prince George Spruce Kings have fallen to third place in the Mainland Division after failing to hold on to a first period lead Saturday night in Wenatchee.

Though they are currently tied with the Wild in the entire BCHL for points, the ‘Kings lost to the American franchise on a 3-2 comeback effort.

Prince George gave up the opening goal, but managed to score two goals before the end of the first 20 minutes, courtesy of forwards Ben Poisson and Patrick Cozzi.

Wenatchee started the rally late in the second period, lighting two lamps in under two minutes and maintained the one-goal advantage to the very end of the contest.

Netminder Evan DeBrouwer, after coming off a win in Trail on Friday, was credited with the loss in stopping 24 of 27 shots.

Prince George now sits third in their division with a record of 11-8-2-3 (27 points), one back of the Chilliwack Chiefs and four behind the Langley Rivermen.

The Spruce Kings conclude their three-game Interior trek today, 2:30PM in West Kelowna.