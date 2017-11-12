For the first time this season the Prince George Cougars were blanked.

Carter Hart made 28 saves and the Everett Silvertips scored three unanswered goals in the second period to skunk the Cougars 4-0 before 3,389 fans at the CN Centre.

Cougars Head Coach Richard Matvichuk did not hide his feelings about the team’s performance during the 94.3 the Goat post-game show.

“It wasn’t good. It was frustrating. Our 20-year-olds and our 19-year-olds did not want to play the game and they tried to take shortcuts and that’s why we weren’t successful.”

Matvichuk admitted to the audience on 94.3 the GOAT’s post-game show if he was attending the game as a fan, he would have left after the second period when the team trailed 4-0.

“It was awful. We didn’t have any work ethic. They wanted it more, they played harder, they finished more checks, and they put pucks in the right area. We were soft; we wouldn’t finish checks. We swung away. We didn’t want to get traffic in front of their net. They didn’t beat us, we beat ourselves,” said Matvichuk, who has seen the Cats win just two of nine home games this season.

This was the third meeting in nine days between the two teams.

The Silvertips won 3-1 on Friday, November 3rd in Everett and the Cougars won 4-3 in a shootout on Friday, November 10th in Prince George.

Matt Fonteyne, Kevin Davis, and Riley Sutter all notched a goal and an assist and were plus-two.

Everett was one-for-two on the power play which ended the Cougars streak of 39 consecutive kills.

In other WHL games involving BC Division teams; Vancouver beat Victoria 4-1, Kelowna whipped Red Deer 5-2, and Kamloops doubled Seattle 4-2.

The 6-9-2-2 Cougars are ninth in the 10-team WHL Western Conference, two points behind Vancouver and Everett, and just two points ahead of the last place Blazers.

Prince George will play its next game Wednesday in Kamloops.

