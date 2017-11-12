(As of 12:01AM)

PRINCE GEORGE SPRUCE KINGS:

West Kelowna Warriors 4 PG Spruce Kings 3 (SUN)

Ethan de Jong assisted on all three goals for the Spruce Kings, who went 1-2 on the weekend road trip.

Wenatchee Wild 3 PG Spruce Kings 2 (SAT)

PG Spruce Kings 3 Trail Smoke Eaters 1 (FRI)

BCHL:

MAINLAND DIVISION STANDINGS:

Langley, 24 games = 11-4-9 (31 points)

Chilliwack, 25 games = 12-9-2-2 (28 points)

Surrey, 24 games = 12-9-2-1 (27 points)

Prince George, 25 games = 11-9-2-3 (27 points)

Coquitlam, 21 games = 3-16-1-1 (8 points)

CARIBOO COUGARS:

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds 7 Cariboo Cougars 2 (SUN)

Gage Goncalves scored five goals for the Thunderbirds.

The loss ended the 11 game win streak and 13 game unbeaten streak for the 12-3-1 Cougars

Cariboo Cougars 4 Fraser Valley Thunderbirds 3 (SAT) (OT)



PRINCE GEORGE COUGARS:

Everett Silvertips 4 Prince George Cougars 0 (SAT)

Prince George Cougars 4 Everett Silvertips 3 (FRI) (Shootout)

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE:

Vancouver Giants 8 Edmonton Oil Kings 7

BC DIVISION STANDINGS:

Victoria, 21 games = 14-6-1 (29 points)

Kelowna, 19 games = 10-6-2-1 (23 points)

Vancouver, 20 games = 8-8-2-2 (20 points)

Prince George, 19 games = 6-9-2-2 (16 points)

Kamloops, 19 games = 7-12 (14 points)

WORLD UNDER-17 CHALLENGE:

BRONZE MEDAL GAME

Czech Republic 2 Team Canada White 1

Prince George Cougars goalie Taylor Gauthier was part of Team White that finished in 4th place.

GOLD MEDAL GAME

United States 6 Team Canada Red 4

NHL:

Washington Capitals 2 Edmonton Oilers 1 (SO)

Brent Connolly of Prince George returned to the Capitals line-up after missing six games with a concussion.

He only played 6:29 and was minus 1.

Former PG Spruce King Jujhar Khaira scored for the Oilers, his first goal of the season.

#

The Vancouver Canucks visit LA Tuesday.

UNBC TIMBERWOLVES:

(Canada West Women’s Basketball)

UNBC Timberwolves 79 UBC Thunderbirds 61 (SAT)

UNBC Timberwolves 75 UBC Thunderbirds 65 (FRI)

(Canada West Men’s Basketball)

UBC Thunderbirds 104 UNBC Timberwolves 72 (SAT)

UBC Thunderbirds 100 UNBC Timberwolves 85 (FRI)

Both UNBC basketball teams are 2-4.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

(BC AA varsity Provincials)

Hugh Boyd (Richmond) 49 College Heights Cougars 14

Argyle (North Vancouver) 22 PGSS Polars 14

CFL:

East Division semi-final

Sask Roughriders 31 Ottawa RedBlacks 20

West Division semi-final

Edmonton Eskimos 39 Winnipeg Blue Bombers 32

NFL:

New England Patriots 41 Denver Broncos 16

The Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both 7-2 to lead the AFC.

Monday night football has Miami at Carolina.



NBA:

Boston Celtics 95 Toronto Raptors 94

12th straight win for the 12-2 Celtics.

The Raptors fall to 7-5.