The BC Coroners Service has identified the victims of two separate incidents near Valemount, both occurring on December 30th, 2016.

A motor vehicle incident that took place east of Tete Jaune Cache took the life of 20-year-old Sydney Fulljames-Camazzola.

The Prince George resident was travelling eastbound on Highway 16 when her vehicle collided with another; she died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries.

Coroners, in co-operation with the North District RCMP Traffic Services and Valemount RCMP, are continuing to investigate her death.

Later that day around 1PM, an avalanche occurred in the Clemina Creek snowmobiling area south of Valemount, taking the life of 27-year-old Joshuah Maurice Bradshaw.

The Edmonton, Alberta resident was in a group of three people when he was caught underneath the snow; he died at the scene from his injuries.

Coroners and Valemount RCMP are also continuing their investigation as well.

In both incidents, the families of the victims have been notified and have requested respect for their privacy in this time.