The Cariboo Cougars played their first league games of 2017 in Langley and won them both against the Valley West Hawks, 7-1 and 5-2.

On Sunday, Daine Dubois notched two goals and an assist, Devin Sutton scored twice and Mason Richey added a goal and assist in the 5-2 victory.

The 23-2-1 Cougars lead the BC Major Midget Hockey League with a 23-2-1 record, good for a seven point lead over the second place 19-5-0-2 Okanagan Rockets.

Cariboo will head back to the Lower Mainland next weekend for a two-game set against the third-place Vancouver Northeast Chiefs.

On Saturday, Jeremy Gervais picked up a pair of goals and Reid Perepeluk notched a goal and two helpers in the 7-1 triumph.

Photo credit: Cariboo Cougars