Prince George residents will be plugging in their cars this week now that another cold snap has touched down in the northern capital.

Chris Emond with Environment Canada says temperatures will be slightly above seasonal.

“Our normals for this time of year is right around -9. It will definitely be a little colder than normal but we will be getting back milder temperatures by the weekend it looks like.”

However, the snow will remain in the Lower Mainland according to Emond. “We’ve seen some systems moving through the south of the province but in the next week it doesn’t look like Prince George will see much in the way of snow.”

Monday’s daytime high is expected to reach -14 degrees with overnight lows falling in the -23 to -25 range until Friday.

The same arctic ridge moving through the city caused havoc in the Washington state and Kootenay regions with 55 centimeters of snow falling in some areas.