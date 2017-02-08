Prince George’s population is now over 74,000 people according to the 2016 Population Census released by Stats Canada on Wednesday.

That’s an increase of 2.8% from 2011 and Mayor Lyn Hall says they’ve seen an uptick in investment over the past five years.

“It certainly reinforces what we have been doing here in the city as we’ve seen strong economic development, strong private sector investment in our community and I think that’s reflective when we take a look at the increase in population.”

The northern capital has quickly become a great spot for people thanks the amount of job opportunities available.

Hall adds the city has undertaken a philosophical shift since he and the rest of council took office.

“The approach we took was to be aggressive in trying to garner investment in our community development and certainly we saw that in our building permit numbers from the private sector so yeah I think our new approach has paid off.”

At the provincial level, about 4.6 million people called BC home in 2016 which is an increase of 5.6% from 2011.

You can read more here.