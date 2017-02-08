Starting this spring, anyone who buys optional comprehensive coverage from ICBC can get a chip in their windshield repaired free of charge.

Minister of Transportation Todd Stone made the announcement on Wednesday in Kamloops and says windshield replacement costs in BC went through the roof.

“In 2016, the average total cost of a windshield replacement was $820 when replacing that rock chip is about $70. When you consider this new program will benefit over 2.5 million British Columbian’s across the province this adds up to significant savings.”

In 2016, ICBC handled just under 110,000 windshield replacement claims.

That’s a 17% jump in frequency followed by a 28% hike in average replacement costs since 2010.