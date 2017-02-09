*UPDATE AS OF 12:01 PM THURSDAY*

RCMP has confirmed one of the logging truck drivers involved in this morning’s crash at Highway 27 near Airport Road has died.

Fort St James RCMP was called to the scene around 9 AM.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson recalls that a southbound logging truck was stopped on Highway 27 behind a passenger car that was trying to turn left onto Airport Road. A second logging truck rear-ended the stopped logging truck. The first truck then struck the passenger car and was pushed into the northbound lane, where it was hit head-on by an oncoming logging truck, went into the ditch, and caught fire.

Police have not confirmed which logging truck driver has been killed but did confirm the two other truck drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries. The passenger car driver appears to be uninjured.

Right now, there is no detour available. The highway is completely shut down in both directions.

The Fort St James RCMP, Vanderhoof Traffic Services, and Prince George Integrated Road Safety Unit are still investigating the cause of the crash. They’ve described the weather conditions at the time of the incident as “extremely poor,” “low visibility” and “snowing heavily.”