BC Finance Minister Mike de Jong will announce the Province’s 2017-18 budget today.

Local MLA Shirley Bond couldn’t share too many details but can say BC will break even.

“We’ve focused on being fiscally disciplined and prudent. That has paid off over the years and I’m very proud to say that our Finance Minister will introduce out fifth consecutive balanced budget.”

On a more local scale, MLA Bond promises northerners will get a piece of the pie.

“We have more people working in this province than we have ever had, we’ve seen the most significant job growth in the country. We have the lowest unemployment rates but we need to make sure that northern British Columbians and rural communities feel those benefits, too”

Bond is also excited about the expected $2.2 billion surplus and what that could mean to British Columbians.