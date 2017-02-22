The Prince George Cougars are not in the CHL Top-10 Rankings for a second straight week.

The Cougars, who are just 2-5-0-2 this month, have gone from an honorable mention last week to completely off the list.

They had an earlier stretch of 19 consecutive weeks in the top 10, including two appearances as #1.

The Regina Pats have slipped from #1 to #2 while the OHL’s Erie Otters have jumped from #2 to #1.

The Everett Silvertips have moved from #9 to #7 while the Medicine Hat Tigers are down one from #8 to #9.

The Seattle Thunderbirds remain an honorable mention.

The weekly rankings are compiled by a panel of NHL scouts.