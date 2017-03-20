Big Brothers Big Sisters Prince George (BBBSPG) had to cut four programs – Go Girls!, Game On!, Team Up!, and Girls Club – during a financially difficult 2016. The organization is now financially able to re-implement them.

“We can’t really say in words exactly how important it is because we didn’t even realize how important this group programming was until it was gone. We get phone calls and people walking in our door asking for it weekly,” says Program Manager Darbi Brand, “the kids who have been involved previously or who had older siblings and now they’re younger kids are coming up. We’re also hearing it from the school’s it builds good peer relationships.”

While BBBSPG is out in the community recruiting teens and tweens, they’re also seeking mentors 16 years and older.

“If you have a desire to mentor, if you want to participate in a super fun program, and possibly don’t have the time to commit to a year or every single week for a prolonged period, groups are a great option. They only run for eight weeks at a time.”

The organization is holding a mentorship meeting Tuesday night from 6 – 8 at UNBC in the NUGSS boardroom.

Brand is aiming to have all programs up and running by April 12th.