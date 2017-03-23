Sonja Neitsch becomes the 7th off-season signing for the Lady Timberwolves soccer club | UNBC Athletics

UNBC’s women’s soccer program is looking to our Alberta neighbours for some offensive punch.

After a brief, but convincing visit to Prince George, the Lady Timberwolves have recruited winger Sonja Neitsch for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

She says she’s looking forward to compete at the University level after turning some heads at the Western Canada College ID Camp.

“I am so thrilled to commit to the Green and Gold for 2017. Visiting the campus and meeting the team was what sealed the deal for me. UNBC was beautiful, and I found the smaller class sizes very attractive.”

The Calgary native will bring dynamic attacking skills to the roster, according to Head Coach Neil Sedgwick.

“She is a player who will bring pace and experience in wide positions, She impressed me with her ability to run at defenders, and create opportunities for her teammates.”

Neitsch will join UNBC after she graduates high school in June; she hopes to bring energy, urgency, and composure to the squad.

“I have always been a very determined, positive, and hard-working player. I want to push myself mentally, physically, and emotionally, to become a better student, athlete, and teammate.”

The product of the Calgary Blizzard Soccer Club plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science; she’s the seventh signing for the Lady Timberwolves since the off-season began.